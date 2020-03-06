News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla upset about hype around SidNaz?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, for most of us, is synonymous with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz. We thought that the duo would actually end up dating after their exit from the controversial house; however, Shehnaaz came up with her own Swayamwar show. Shukla, on the other hand, is busy with his life. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is making a lot of public appearances these days and he is also being quizzed about SidNaaz updates.

One such instance, however, turned out to be sort of unpleasant for Shukla. A video of this particular moment has made it to the internet. It so happened that the hunk, while he was entering his car, was surrounded by a couple of journalists and he calmly listened to their questions. A reporter asked Shukla to give him some updates on SidNaaz and his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. At first, the actor was quite puzzled and it took him a few seconds to understand the question. He then brushed it off saying, 'SidNaaz SidNaaz, kabhi Sidharth bhi toh karo kuch'.

