Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans trend 'Stop Targeting Sid'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house have become very ugly. From verbal wars to personal remarks, housemates have shown their aggressive sides in the week gone by.

And this has not only left the audiences shocked, but also has disgusted Salman Khan, who declared in that he will not be able to deal with such nonsense anymore. While many people are blaming Sidharth Shukla for his super aggressive and uncontrollable behaviour, some others feel that housemates are unnecessarily targeting him. 

Sidharth, who entered into an ugly fight with Rahsami Desai passed lewd remarks on her, calling her ‘aisi ladki’. He even wentb onto say that he doesn't allow girls like her (Rashami) in his house anymore. While Rashami cried her heart out saying that she will not take this character assassination anymore, Shukla stood on his stand and tried to clarify what he meant by the 'aisi ladki' comment. He said that, by aisi ladki he mean the way Rashami has been portraying herself in the BB 13 house. Further, he even stated that he will stick to his comment on till eternity and has no remorse for the same. 

Not only Rashami, Sidharth also got into heated scuffles with Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. With all this drama and everyone trying to put Sidharth in the bad light, Sidharth Shukla's fans have come out in his support. They are accusing the housemates, especially Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for constantly targeting Sidharth Shukla. To express their love for him, fans have also started trending #StopTargetingSid.

Have a look.

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
Priyanka Chopra
Jay Soni
Evelyn Sharma
Rohit Roy
Aamir Ali
Karan Singh Grover
Karan V Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Kamya Punjabi

past seven days