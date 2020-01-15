Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth tells Shehnaaz why she is attracted to him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute bonding are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two have a huge fan following. Fans have even given them a name, SidNaaz.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw Sidharth and Shehnaaz having a discussion about their relationship. We all know how Sidharth had been warned by Salman Khan about Shehnaaz’s behaviour some time back.



During their conversation, Sidharth tries to make Shehnaaz understand that things won’t be the same between them once they are out of the BB house. He says that he will be busy with his own life and so will Shehnaaz. Sidharth also says that nothing can happen between the two of them as he is too old for her. The actor jokingly says that Shehnaaz is attracted to him because she does not have much option among ten people.

He also pulls her leg by saying that once she is out of the house, she will be getting more options like Kartik Aaryan and Gautam Gulati. Shehnaaz is heard saying that she wants Sidharth to meet her whenever she comes once they are out of the show. She also demands that the two of them should talk to each other for at least ten minutes daily. Sidharth gives reference to his best friend Sheena and says that they do not meet every day or talk to each other over the phone despite being very close to each other.

Sidharth further states that he won’t be able to give time to Shehnaaz and it will hurt her. He makes her understand that the outside world is different. The actor also reveals that his best time as well as equation inside the house is only with Shehnaaz.

