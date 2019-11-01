News

Bigg Boss 13: Smita Bansal REACTS to report of her DATING Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Smita Bansal is a well-known television personality. She is known for shows like Amanat, Aashirwad, Sarhadein, and Balika Vadhu. The actress, who has also acted in films, has reacted to reports of her dating her Balika Vadhu co-star Sidharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Smita Bansal who played his on screen mother-in-law on the popular show Balika Vadhu was reportedly extremely amused when she came to know of her link-ups. When SpotboyE.com asked her about the same, she said, “We were just co-actors.” A source close to the actress also told the portal that ‘just because you work and hangout with someone, doesn’t mean you’re dating that person. These are just speculations. Someone is trying to link her up with Sidharth because he is locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. More the goss around him, more he will be talked about.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Smita Bansal, Amanat, Aashirwad, Sarhadein, Balika Vadhu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar

past seven days