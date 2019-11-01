Bigg Boss 13: Smita Bansal REACTS to report of her DATING Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Smita Bansal is a well-known television personality. She is known for shows like Amanat, Aashirwad, Sarhadein, and Balika Vadhu. The actress, who has also acted in films, has reacted to reports of her dating her Balika Vadhu co-star Sidharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Smita Bansal who played his on screen mother-in-law on the popular show Balika Vadhu was reportedly extremely amused when she came to know of her link-ups. When SpotboyE.com asked her about the same, she said, “We were just co-actors.” A source close to the actress also told the portal that ‘just because you work and hangout with someone, doesn’t mean you’re dating that person. These are just speculations. Someone is trying to link her up with Sidharth because he is locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. More the goss around him, more he will be talked about.