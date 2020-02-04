Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar reveals shocking details about Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is a popular reality show. It is also known for getting embroiled into controversies. Not just the contestants, even people who are somehow connected to them often end up making headlines. Speaking about the same, presently, actor Sonal Vengurlekar is in news for what all happened between her and contestant Asim Riaz’s brother.

Well, Vikas Gupta had entered Bigg Boss 13 house once again as Sidharth Shukla’s connection, and during his recent stint inside BB house, he was seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill and hinted at how Asim has a love connection outside Bigg Boss house, apart from Himanshi Khurana. He also later confronted Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana about the same, and asked Himanshi to clarify things with Asim. After that, Shruti Tuli was quick to defend Asim and she tweeted, “It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him." This tweet of hers garnered a lot of attention and got tongues wagging that she is playing the defensive game strong.

Now, according to a report in SpotboyE, Asim Riaz and Shruti Tuli shared an equation and the portal spoke to Umar Riaz's once very close friend, Sonal Vengurlekar, who claimed that the two were pretty much dating and in a live-in relationship when she had visited Asim's house in the past. Now, Sonal has shared some screenshots of her conversation with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, and has slammed Umar for calling her a chapri Tik Tok star. After Sonal’s claims, Umar and Sonal exchanged a few ugly words on text, and Sonal has shared screenshots of the same.

Take a look below:

Dekho reality saamne aane ke baad,

How @realumarriaz is behaving,

Even if I am a flop actor,

Or chapri tiktok star ,

I am happy because jo bhi hai khud ke dum pe hai,

Atleast kisi aur ki fame par nahi jeeti mai,

Respect dekho shame #colors @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBossSeason13 pic.twitter.com/Yj8hYOCmV2 — Sonal Vengurlekar (@1206_sonal) February 3, 2020

Lo phat gayi ,

Block kar diya ab mujhe pic.twitter.com/MviiSraL2P — Sonal Vengurlekar (@1206_sonal) February 3, 2020

Revealing Asim Riaz and Shruti Tuli’s secret, Sonal Vengurlekar had told the portal, "When I was friends with Umar, he had taken me to meet Asim and Shruti was introduced to me as Asim's girlfriend. In fact, he has been staying with Shruti since 1.5 years. They are in a live-in relationship. But Umar also pointed out to be ki inka jamm nahi raha and that Asim wants to breakup with Shruti."

