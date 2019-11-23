News

Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Salman Khan furious with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most anticipated ones. Knowing how Salman Khan takes everyone's class on the show, he certainly did not spare anyone, especially Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who created havoc in the house. With so much that has happened last week, it was only expected that Salman Khan would unleash his wrath and pull them up. In a viral video, Salman calls Sid and Asim in the witness box for clarification.

In a promo released by the channel, Salman says that pushing each other has become a tradition in the house as along with Siddharth and Asim, Paras Chhabra and Hindustani Bhau were also seen pushing each other in the house. He even mentions that if he were in the house, then half of the contestants would have been out of the house by now.

Salman also gives the audience a clue that Asim might be evicted from the show soon. What do you think? Which contestant is your favourite? Do tell us in the comments below.

