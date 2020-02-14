News

Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover to grace the finale

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most loved seasons of the controversial reality show. We are just two days away from the finale.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale a grand affair as it has been one of the top-rated shows. And we hear, Sunil Grover will also be making an appearance in the finale episode.

Sunil Grover who is adored for his character of Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show made his comeback as Gutthi on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Sunil will be performing interesting gags in the finale.

Credits: India Forums

