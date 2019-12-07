Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla to re-enter the house?

MUMBAI: Tehseen Poonawalla, who is a well-known politician, was recently seen as the wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13. However, within a week’s time, he was nominated and was evicted from the house.



Now, as we saw almost some of the old contestants are back on the show, sources have it that Tehseen too will be re-entering the house. He had recently grabbed the headlines as he was detained for protesting against the rise in the rates of vegetables and post that he has been in the news for a while.Well, it will be interesting to know whether or not the entry of Tehseen adds more spice to the show. Only time will tell.