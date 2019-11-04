Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla’s reaction to being the highest-paid celebrity in the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show. With the entry of wild card contestants, the drama in the house is in full swing. One of the wild card contestants is columnist and politician Tehseen Poonawalla.

Even before entering the house, Tehseen made headlines with rumours of being the highest-paid celebrity this season. News has it that apparently he is charging a whopping Rs 21 lakh per week. There are also reports that Rashami Desai was the highest-paid until now, but with Tehseen's entry things have changed.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Tehseen reacted to the news of being the highest-paid celebrity. He said, “I don't who's being paid how much, but honestly, money doesn't matter to me. I don't get attracted to money. It's there, I respect it. I don't care about it. I prefer doing bigger things in life. Money is not my goal.”

Tehseen also spoke about the reason for being a part of the controversial reality show. He mentioned that an all-celebrity line-up was the first reason why he agreed to be part of it. Speaking more about the contestants in the house he said to the daily, “I thought I should try everything in life. So why not Bigg Boss. I feel everyone is fantastic. Shefali Bagga is fake. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz Gill stand a chance to be in Top 6.”