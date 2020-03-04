Bigg Boss 13: The Khabri calls Asim Riaz ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’; reveals they used to plead with celebs to trend him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Recently, season 13 of the show concluded. Sidharth Shukla won the show while Asim Riaz grabbed the first runner-up position. Asim might have not won the winner’s trophy, but he gained immense fan following.

However, Twitter page ‘The Khabri’ which supported Asim during his stint in the show seems to be upset with the model-actor. In fact, The Khabri posted an open letter against Asim Riaz explaining the fallout he had with him, and how Asim wouldn’t give him an interview after coming out of the house.

Since then, The Khabri has relentlessly been tweeting against Asim Riaz, making a few shocking revelations people did not know about. He first revealed that Sidharth Shukla had defeated Asim by a wide margin in votes. The Khabri further claimed that he pleaded with celebs to help him get Asim trending on social media, and shared screenshots of his messages to Kamaal R Khan, Salil Anand, asking them to trend Asim’s hashtag on Twitter. Now, sharing his final tweet against Asim, he called Asim ‘ehsaan faramosh’ and mentioned that those weren’t paid posts, but were in fact tweeted on his request.

The Khabri wrote on social media, “Yes we used to request Celebrities to Tweet for Asim. Yes these were not Paid tweets, These were done on our request. We used to Beg them for this EhsaanFramossh. Jab Humne paise ni liye Unko hum kahan se dte. Bas yeh last tweet the. Ab no tweets against anyone.”

Take a look below.