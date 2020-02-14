Bigg Boss 13: These were Asim Riaz's major fights in the house

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 contestants seem to have created such a huge impact that the makers had to even extend the season. If you have been following the show, we are sure you have already picked sides between Team Asim Riaz and Team Sidharth Shukla. The duo have on many occasions got into ugly fights on the show and while we are not taking any sides, fans have been more than excited to defend their favourites.

If you look at Asim's journey in the house, he has picked a lot of fights and has also stood up against other contestants. His verbal spats with Sidharth have been common and there have also been times when they got physical which was criticised by not just Salman but also viewers. As the show gears up for its finale, we look at Asim Riaz's biggest fights in the house.

1. When He Asked Sidharth Shukla to Lick His Shoes

In one of the episodes, we saw Asim and Sidharth getting into a fight when the former had to pick two names among the contestants whose tantrums led to every task getting abolished. This led to the duo getting into fight and in the heat of the moment, Asim asked Sidharth to lick his shoes.

2. When Asim Called Sidharth a 'Loser' and Things Got Physical

It's either ego issues or inferiority complex, things have never been smooth between Sidharth and Asim. Who can forget their ugly fight when Asim not only called Sid a 'Loser' but also pushed him. During this fight, Asim also blurted that Sid removes his frustrations on the women of the house.

3. Asim and Paras Chhabra's Violent Fight

This season has been filled with moments of extreme aggression shown by the contestants. The Snakes and Ladders task sure wasn't as fun as you'd have thought given that it led to major showdowns in the house including the one between Paras and Asim.

4. Asim's Fight With Mahira Sharma Over Bathroom Cleanliness

Let's face it, kitchen and bathroom are two of the favourite topics among contestants when it comes to getting into fights. After Asim had accused Mahira of not keeping the bathroom clean, the duo got into a fight.

Credits: Latestly