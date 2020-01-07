Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Sidharth a psychopath

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a curious relationship. They are seen sharing cute and loving moments, but at the same time, we have often seen them getting physical.
A disturbing video of Sidharth getting physically violent with Shehnaaz recently emerged on social media. The clip sees Shukla mercilessly twisting her arms, whilst his leg on was on her stomach. Shehnaaz could be heard crying in agony; however, Shukla didn’t leave her until he completely warned her. This video, unsurprisingly, has triggered a lot of people, including celebrities, and they have been slamming the actor.
A lot of users are expressing their exasperation by asking to ban Colors TV and the whole Bigg Boss show for airing such disturbing visuals on the national television, while others are demanding that Sidharth be put in a mental hospital or behind the bars. Actress Shruti Seth, too, was among many others who shared her two cents on Shukla’s shocking behaviour. She wrote, 'What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help.'
If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl— Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020
What the hell is this???— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 7, 2020
Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment?
This man needs professional help @ColorsTV https://t.co/O65bMHhDqj
WTF! He should be arrested.. https://t.co/R0BggbpAhD— (@MuradsAdi) January 7, 2020
What the hell being shown on National Television in the name of entertainment. Imagine what kind of impact of this will be on young innocent minds. Isn't it harassment..... ?!!— Anand (@i_NAnand) January 7, 2020
Ban this programme @BiggBoss. https://t.co/XwbjGIQeR7
Violence Hai.... Bhukla Ko Bahar Nikalo...— QUEEN RASHAMI (@Queen25Rashami) January 7, 2020
#RashamiDesai https://t.co/e46WZ76Pvh
Will shukla be questioned this WKV dear @BeingSalmanKhan— Tiffany (@Tiffany_AsimFan) January 7, 2020
Or are you scared of him as usual and can't voice your opinion
In return you will send guests to motivate him
You only have the audacity to silent, demktivate and humiliate an innocent
Shame@ColorsTV @JessuGeorge https://t.co/qNe3RsuOps
It's not entertainment..— Scientist Vaibhav (@OfficeVGM) January 7, 2020
- It's harassment.
- It's physical violence.
- it's physical attack.
Shukla fans ko ye entertainment lagta hai to unke liye slow claps #BiggBosd main ladies respect @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/WpXhLgJ63V
@ColorsTV a channel promoting women empowerment is at the same time endorsing Misogyny and patriarchal male dominance!!— Akshata (@Akshata15554499) January 7, 2020
Slow claps @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @viacom18 #Asim #AsimFandomHits6M #AsimRaiz #AsimRiaz https://t.co/vDCCAxHQRR
