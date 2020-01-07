Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Sidharth a psychopath

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a curious relationship. They are seen sharing cute and loving moments, but at the same time, we have often seen them getting physical.

A disturbing video of Sidharth getting physically violent with Shehnaaz recently emerged on social media. The clip sees Shukla mercilessly twisting her arms, whilst his leg on was on her stomach. Shehnaaz could be heard crying in agony; however, Shukla didn’t leave her until he completely warned her. This video, unsurprisingly, has triggered a lot of people, including celebrities, and they have been slamming the actor.

A lot of users are expressing their exasperation by asking to ban Colors TV and the whole Bigg Boss show for airing such disturbing visuals on the national television, while others are demanding that Sidharth be put in a mental hospital or behind the bars. Actress Shruti Seth, too, was among many others who shared her two cents on Shukla’s shocking behaviour. She wrote, 'What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help.'

Have a look at a few posts.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

What the hell is this???

Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment?

This man needs professional help @ColorsTV https://t.co/O65bMHhDqj — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 7, 2020

What the hell being shown on National Television in the name of entertainment. Imagine what kind of impact of this will be on young innocent minds. Isn't it harassment..... ?!!

Ban this programme @BiggBoss. https://t.co/XwbjGIQeR7 — Anand (@i_NAnand) January 7, 2020

Will shukla be questioned this WKV dear @BeingSalmanKhan



Or are you scared of him as usual and can't voice your opinion



In return you will send guests to motivate him



You only have the audacity to silent, demktivate and humiliate an innocent



Shame@ColorsTV @JessuGeorge https://t.co/qNe3RsuOps — Tiffany (@Tiffany_AsimFan) January 7, 2020

