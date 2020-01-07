News

Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Sidharth a psychopath

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2020 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a curious relationship. They are seen sharing cute and loving moments, but at the same time, we have often seen them getting physical.

A disturbing video of Sidharth getting physically violent with Shehnaaz recently emerged on social media. The clip sees Shukla mercilessly twisting her arms, whilst his leg on was on her stomach. Shehnaaz could be heard crying in agony; however, Shukla didn’t leave her until he completely warned her. This video, unsurprisingly, has triggered a lot of people, including celebrities, and they have been slamming the actor.
A lot of users are expressing their exasperation by asking to ban Colors TV and the whole Bigg Boss show for airing such disturbing visuals on the national television, while others are demanding that Sidharth be put in a mental hospital or behind the bars. Actress Shruti Seth, too, was among many others who shared her two cents on Shukla’s shocking behaviour. She wrote, 'What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help.'

Have a look at a few posts.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 13, loving moments, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days