Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati criticises Rashami for using derogatory language towards Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

The show has witnessed some ugly spats and time and again, derogatory language and nasty comments are being passed by contestants on their personal life. This time around it is again Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the picture. According to the promo shared, Sidharth and Asim will yet again get into a fight over a task and while they battled it out, Rashami interferes between the two taking the fight within two people to three. But it didn't end there.

During the fight and argument, Rashami is seen saying to Sidharth, 'naukrani hogi teri maa' which left the fans on twitter exasperated. People on Twitter are slamming the actress for going personal and using such nasty comments against him. Sidharth's fans have been trending #IamwithSidharth.

Take a look below:

Sab jhund bnke sid ko chat rhe hain.... Footage ke liye..



Gutter Desai #SidSeTeriFatiKya — Nihar December 20, 2019

I support #AsimRiaz n will continue to do till the end!



All the promos are misleading, Vikas Gupta as admitted in an Unseen video is on mission to whitewash Shukla's image as instructed by Kamya, unite Shitnaaz all his agenda's were very clear



Audience are not fool!#BB13 — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) December 20, 2019

Oops yei toh difference h shukla aur flushme fans me

Dimag dimag ki baat h

Main die hard ni

Die heart hi fan hu

Par aap log rehne do

National security flushme ki ghr k chabhi pe dhyan do abi#SidharthShukla — Namrata (@Namrata34325381) December 20, 2019

NAMARD FLUSH ME DESAI KO KYA PTA H KI VO MARD H YA NHI????? #SidhartShukla IS KING — KING SIDHARTH SHUKLA (@nagar_vish) December 20, 2019

I swear m hating rashmi desai from of my heart

Sid ka toh pta ni

Par rashmi if u r alone

U deserve to b alone

Bcz u r nothing just a chunk of shit

Hell irritating #SidharthShukla #SidSeTeriFatiKya — Namrata (@Namrata34325381) December 20, 2019

@ColorsTV walo... Apni Bahurani ko kitna favour kadege. Flusme telling someone's mother "Naukrani" without her fault. — Mary(@MahajabinMary) December 20, 2019