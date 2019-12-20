News

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati criticises Rashami for using derogatory language towards Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.    

The show has witnessed some ugly spats and time and again, derogatory language and nasty comments are being passed by contestants on their personal life. This time around it is again Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the picture. According to the promo shared, Sidharth and Asim will yet again get into a fight over a task and while they battled it out, Rashami interferes between the two taking the fight within two people to three. But it didn't end there.

During the fight and argument, Rashami is seen saying to Sidharth, 'naukrani hogi teri maa' which left the fans on twitter exasperated. People on Twitter are slamming the actress for going personal and using such nasty comments against him. Sidharth's fans have been trending #IamwithSidharth.

