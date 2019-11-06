Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati tags Asim Riaz as the 'real mastermind'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show. With the entry of wild card contestants, the drama in the house is in full swing.



Without an iota of doubt, with the entry of wild card contestants, the dynamics of the house have undergone a drastic change. While some friendships are brewing, some old equations have turned haywire. The Siddharth Shulka gang seems to be affected the most as Shehnaaz Gill has made a shocking switch.



In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz were discussing about Sana's changed behaviour. Here, Asim Riaz was seen questioning Shehnaaz's innocence and behaviour to gain popularity and votes. These questions came to Asim's mind when he saw Shehnaaz discussing her game plan with Paras, who she considers her rival on the show. Asim tells Siddharth that Shehnaaz is not as innocent as people think and she is playing her own clever game. He also told Sidharth that Shehnaaz was trying to play safe by targeting them.



Finally ! Asim realized this thank god ! Earlier I liked shenaaz ! But I came to know her true colours at the time of fake eviction ! She didn't even hugged Asim when he was leaving ! She is using everyone even paras ! #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 — Disha (@Disha87435140) November 4, 2019

Bang on asim finally undersood this fake girl the way shw cried for shefali not fr him who stood fr her evrytime finally atlast he saw her real face#AsimRiaz we love u nd keep gng nd winning — Nikki (@nikki_adorable) November 4, 2019

#AsimRiaz has finally understood I’m glad he doesn’t want to entertain her any longer. Let’s get that trophy — scars // Asim (@Amonofhell) November 4, 2019

While Sidharth Shukla is still clueless about Sana's strategy, Asim has finally decoded her game plan and Twitterati is all praises for him. Bigg Boss fans were impressed with how Asim became one of the first one's comprehend Shehnaaz’s real game strategy.Check out some of the posts right here: