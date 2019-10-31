News

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterites REACT to Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Zariwala's wild card entry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well, earn one another’s trust and save themselves from evictions. 

With the first finale just around the corner, according to the new theme of the show, half of the contestants will get evicted and the show will witness new entries with the wildcard contestants.  After the three wildcard entries, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav, the show saw the entry of another wildcard contestant, Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala. 

Shefali Zariwala entered the house. Although Shefali got inside a secret room and was welcomed by Bigg Boss himself, she got to keep an eye on the housemates. Shefali will be entering the house post the mid-season finale. In the episode, Shefali Zariwala kept an eye on the contestants from the secret room and tried to understand each one and their behaviour while they perform the Bigg Boss Home Delivery task. 

And it seems the actress is quite impressed with the Sidharth Shukla clan. And Shefali Zariwala's entry seems to have got a positive reaction from the Twitter users. Many had mixed opinions but many liked Shefali's opinions. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Shefali Zariwala, Bigg Boss 13, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, Khesari Lal Yadav, TellyChakkar,

past seven days