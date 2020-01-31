Bigg Boss 13: Umar lashes out at Shefali Jariwala for poking his brother Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Many connections of the existing contestants have entered the house. Each contestant has got one connection which is either a friend or a family member. Shefali Jariwala, who was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, also re-entered the game as Paras Chhabra’s connection. Some of the contestants were not happy to see her back in the game which included Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

In fact, soon after Shefali re-entered the house, she was locking horns with Asim and even told him that her husband Parag Tyagi is waiting to see him at the grand finale. To recall, Parag has been quite upset over Asim’s rude comment over him and even penned an open message slamming him for the same. While Shefali was seen poking Asim continuously, the latter’s brother once again came to his defence and hit back at Shefali. Umar mentioned that while Parag has been threatening to lash out at Asim during the grand finale, he will make sure to have the Mumbai police present at the event.

#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 29, 2020

