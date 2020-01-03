News

Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz opens up on Asim and Sidharth's fight

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla engage in frequent verbal and physical fights in the BB house.

While some viewers are pointing fingers at Sidharth for bullying Asim, others have targeted Asim for abusing and dragging Shukla's family in the heated argument and showing his class. Two trends have been created, where one group demands #StopPortrayingAsimNegative and the other is showing sympathy toward Shukla with #AlwyasByYourSideSid. 

Now, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has finally reacted to his brothers war of words with Sidharth Shukla. He took to Twitter and stated that Sidharth is planning a very well game. He alleged that Sidharth is trying to get the dirty side of Asim out. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are supporting Shukla full-fledged. However, Umar stated that he doesn't know that Asim is contained person and has a good control on himself. Asim knows when to give back and when to be silent. He wrote, 'Tumhare 3 vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo!'

