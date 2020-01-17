Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz talks to Sid about latter's equation with Asim

MUMBAI; Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were once very good friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, their equation has changed for the worse. The recent episodes mostly saw them locking horns.

Well, the ‘frenimity’ between Asim and Sidharth has also divided their fans and all trending hashtags on Twitter serve as enough proof. At present, Bigg Boss 13 is airing the family special, wherein the loved ones of all the housemates will be entering the show and meeting them.

As for Asim, his brother Umar Riaz marked his entry and other than meeting Asim, he had a special message for Sidharth too. While a lot of people were expecting Umar to express his anger, he instead went up to Shukla and complimented him by calling him Asim’s elder brother inside the house. Umar also appreciated their friendship. He said, 'Aapki jo friendship thi na woh sabko bahut pasand thi aur mereko aisa laga, aap jaise main ek bada bhai hoon, aap andar ek bade bhai ho. Yeh (Asim) bhi gusse wala hai, actually personality aapp dono ki ek hi jaisi hai, gusse wale thosese aggressive ho. I am just saying ki both need to be careful with your words.'

