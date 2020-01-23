Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Vishal talks about Madhurima and breaks down in front of Asim and Rashami

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air.

Madhurima Tuli was also seen in the show and her issues with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh made headlines. The actress got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 in last Weekend Ka Vaar. She got evicted because of her violent behaviour against her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. She smacked Vishal with a pan and she paid a big price for it. But before getting eliminated, Bigg Boss locked up Vishal and Madhurima in jail.

Now, in an unseen undekha video of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal can be seen breaking down while talking about his relationship with Madhurima while Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai console him.

In the video, we see Vishal locked up in the cage talking about how the past seven months have been difficult for him because of Madhurima. Vishal is in tears talking about how helpless he feels as he cannot leave the show and can't even be in the same room as Madhurima. Asim and Rashami who are listening to his story are empathetic towards him and are trying to motivate him. Asim asks him to keep calm and take it for a few days.

Credit: SpotboyE.com