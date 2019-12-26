Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is loved by the audiences for its unlimited drama and entertainment. Every day, equations change in the house.

Sidharth Shukla has become the angry young man of TV after his aggression and violence in the controversial house, While he has received support from Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, and Sambhavna Seth, the actor has now received from popular Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

When Varun was asked about Sidharth's behaviour on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and if he ever created such a nuisance that time, he said that nothing like that happened. Not only did he back Sidharth he also supported Asim Riaz, who he has worked with in Main Tera Hero. He mentioned that the format of the show is different, and such situations are likely to take place owing to the concept. It is a reality show and show be perceived like that only.

He added that he personally knows both Sidharth and Asim and has worked with them at different stages of life. Both of them are extremely warm-hearted and well-behaved in the real world.

Well, it is undoubtedly difficult to stay away from friends, family, and the outside world for so many months.

Whom do you support in the house?

