Bigg Boss 13: Vicky Kaushal to eliminate someone between Shehnaaz, Arti, Mahira

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Hosted by Salman Khan, season 13 is presently on air. After entertaining audience with dramatic episodes, the show is now heading towards its finale.

Yes, the show is nearing its finale and now only a few contestants are battling it out for the trophy. From a very long time, there were speculations of Mahira Sharma getting evicted in the midweek; however, there wasn’t any development on the same. But it is indeed happening, though one can’t say if it’s Mahira, who be going home. A glimpse from the latest episode sees Vicky Kaushal entering the house to scare all the housemates and also announce the midweek eviction.

The promo starts with all the contestants waking up to creepy noises and some paranormal activities like the lights turning on and off. They also find a scary doll in the bathroom area and a headless statue in the bedroom, which, unsurprisingly, scares the hell out of everyone and they start screaming. Vicky Kaushal, who is watching all this from the confession room, couldn’t help but laugh like crazy. Further, Vicky Kaushal comes inside and meets all the contestants. He then announces the midweek eviction between Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill

Upon knowing about the eviction, all the contestants get nervous and we also see Arti Singh, along with a couple of others, weeping like crazy. Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, is seen hugging Paras Chhabra.

