News

Bigg Boss 13: Viewer files petition against makers; urges them to eliminate Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: The fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have taken the internet by storm. Yesterday, Sid violently pushed Asim during a task.

Amidst this, a petition has been filed on change.org to get him eliminated from the show. The petition that has been filed is against the makers of the show and the channel, claiming that they are being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. It is mentioned in the contract that no violent behaviour will be tolerated, and hence, the supporters of Asim Riaz want Sidharth Shukla to be out of the show.

Have a look below.

Well, what the petitioner is saying is certainly true, as Bigg Boss has clearly stated that no form of violence will be tolerated in the house. What do you think will happen next?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days