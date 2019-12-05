Bigg Boss 13: Viewer files petition against makers; urges them to eliminate Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have taken the internet by storm. Yesterday, Sid violently pushed Asim during a task.

Amidst this, a petition has been filed on change.org to get him eliminated from the show. The petition that has been filed is against the makers of the show and the channel, claiming that they are being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. It is mentioned in the contract that no violent behaviour will be tolerated, and hence, the supporters of Asim Riaz want Sidharth Shukla to be out of the show.

Have a look below.

Viacom: Biasedness of BIGG BOSS 13 - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/1NaoMgWoDa via @ChangeOrg_India help me sign this petition #EvictSidharthShukla#WeStandWithAsim — Dtim #AsimRiaz (@Dtimothechalam1) December 5, 2019

Well, what the petitioner is saying is certainly true, as Bigg Boss has clearly stated that no form of violence will be tolerated in the house. What do you think will happen next?

