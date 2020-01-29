Bigg Boss 13: Vikas confronts Asim-Himanshi about Asim’s love life outside the house

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. With their entry, a lot of drama is going to unfold in the upcoming episode. Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma’s brother, Himanshi Khurana and others will be seen playing along with the housemates. Himanshi, Vikas, Shefali and Shehnaaz’s bro Shahbaaz have already entered BB house.

Vikas Gupta confronts Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana about Asim’s love life outside the house. Shefali Jariwala enters BB and Shehnaaz Gill is unhappy about it. Shehnaaz’s brother warns Shehnaaz about Rashami Desai and informs Sidharth Shukla that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra want to break SidNaaz.

In the preview for tonight’s episode, Vikas Gupta can be seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill about Asim Riaz. He hints that Asim has a connection outside Bigg Boss house and hasn’t told about it to Himanshi. He tells Shehnaaz that he should have first broken up with whoever it is outside, and then start another. Not just that, he even confronts Asim and Himanshi about this, which only seems to infuriate Asim. Asim then sits alone with Himanshi and tells her ‘bohot kuchh chal raha hai baahar, achha hai. Chalna chahiye.” Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala also enters the house and while Bigg Boss announces he is very happy to see her, Shehnaaz Gill says, “hume bilkul achcha nahi laga.”

