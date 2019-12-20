Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta makes a deal with Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In yesterday’s episode, viewers saw Asim becoming the captain of the house, and during the captaincy task, we saw that mastermind Vikas Gupta gets Madhurima out of the captaincy task and while he was explaining her the game, Vikas told her that she can trust on Rashami Desai in the house but she should never trust on Vishal Aditya Singh.

Furthermore, during the task, Vikas Gupta makes a deal with Rashami and asks Rashami to make a promise with Madhurima to always support her. Thereafter, Vikas cheats on Arhaan Khan because he doesn’t want him to become the captain of the house and therefore, gets him out of the captaincy race. Later, Arhaan gets furious at Vikas for betraying him. Post Asim is declared as the captain of the house, Madhruima and Vikas are seen discussing the game and Vikas tells Madhurima that he is in the house for only three weeks and after he goes, he wanted Madhurima to have a support and therefore, he made the deal with Desai. On hearing that Vikas will leave the show in three weeks, Madhurima has a breakdown.

In today’s episode, we will see Asim and Sidharth Shukla again have a fight wherein Asim will tell Sidharth that his biggest problem is that whenever he opens his mouth, he becomes zero and Asim says when Sidharth addresses Rashami as ‘naukrani’.