Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta’s take on Salman Khan supporting Sidharth Shukla over Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show and recently some wild card contestants entered the show. With their entry, the drama in the house has escalated a notch higher.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for ten consecutive years. Speaking about the current season, according to a set of fans, Salman is partial towards Sidharth Shukla. On last night's Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 13, Salman reprimanded Mahira Sharma and said that she has no right to attack Sidharth as he is "running the show". While fans of Sidharth, obviously, cannot agree more with Salman, there are other viewers, who think that Salman should be more objective when dealing with situations inside the house.

Even ex-contestant, Vikas Gupta also had to say something after looking at the reactions of the fans on social media after the episode ended. Vikas tweeted that the reaction has been extreme and that people either loved it or hated it.

The reaction on last nights Episode have been so extreme #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan Insta or Twitter My timelines is filled with extreme opp reactions #bigboss13 Matlab either you loved it it or you are showing shock and hated it. What do you think. — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) November 10, 2019

Next day, at an event, Vikas was asked about Salman supporting Sidharth over Mahira very openly. Vikas said that he has not seen the episode and addressed the above tweet. When the reporter reminded Vikas of the incident when Vikas' co-contestant, Priyanka Sharma was evicted by Salman on the first weekend of Bigg Boss 10, Vikas said that the decision is taken both by Salman and the channel, and that sometimes it's necessary to take that.

