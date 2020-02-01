Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta thinks Asim is focused more on love than on the game

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has reentered the Bigg Boss 13 house once again as Asim Riaz’s connection. The latter is thrilled. The actor is very much in love with her and is not hesitant to show it. He confessed his feelings for her, and also proposed marriage on the very day she entered again. However, Himanshi said that she needed time. The two have been sharing some cute love-filled moments on the show so far, but there are also others who have shared their two cents about Asim to Himanshi. On one hand, Vikas Gupta warns her that Asim Riaz is too involved, while on the other hand, Rashami Desai is on Asim’s side and tells her what they have is definitely more than friendship.

Himanshi tells Rashami that if you can get feelings for anyone, and if Asim has strong feelings for her, then why are people holding her responsible for those feelings? Rashami explains to Himanshi, the way she and Asim are in the house is more than friendship.

Credits: SpotboyE