Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh calls Asim and Himanshi’s relationship fake

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Not just fans, even celebs are also hooked to their television screens. Speaking about the same, Vindu Dara Singh often takes to his social media handle and shares his views on the show and contestants. He has now reacted to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship and called it ‘Farzi’.

Well, Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 13. She gave a blasting interview to a leading portal, accusing Asim of hitting on her. While Asim and Himanshi’s fans are eagerly waiting to witness the reunion, they may hate to hear this that Vindu Dara Singh has called their relationship fake. We all know Shefali Jairwala and Asim Riaz earlier shared a good rapport, then after Khurana’s exit, both were seen at loggerheads.

During a recent interview, Shefali revealed that Asim moved to Himanshi after she told him that she was married while he was hitting on her. Reacting to the same, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh shared the snapshot of the newspaper and wrote, “After reading this - it’s a total FATZI LOVE relationship betwen Asim & Himanshi! Both will be good actors. The show will be over in weeks. Patah nahin Himanshi ka kya haal hoga before Bigg Boss 14 starts!#RelationshipBreaker.”

Take a look below.

After reading this - it’s a total FATZI LOVE relationship betwen Asim & Himanshi!

Both will be good actors.

Show will be over jn 2weeks.

Patah nahin Himanshi ka kya haal hoga before Bigg Boss 14 starts!#RelationshipBreaker pic.twitter.com/TDBEAGSdme — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 28, 2020

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.