Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh enters the house; lashes out at Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Many ex-Bigg Boss contestants and ex-winners will enter the Bigg Boss house during Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Karan Singh Grover, and ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana will enter. In the freeze task, Vindu Dara Singh is seen slamming Asim Riaz for his continuous fights with his real friend Sidharth Shukla.

The clip starts with Karan Singh Grover telling Arti Singh she has made them very proud. Then he further tells her no matter who comes in front of you to ask you to change, never change yourself. He then moves to Sidharth Shukla and says Asim, Arti, and Sidharth are his wife Bipasha Basu’s favourite. The video then sees Vindu Dara Singh speaking to Asim. He says, 'Jab tu ladta hai, toh humne tera naam rakha hai Chuslet. Himalaya jaise aadmi hai usse ladna theek nahi hai.'

Credits: SpotboyE