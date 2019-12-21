Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh says Sidharth and Shehnaaz love each other

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has found its cutest couple in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Needless to say that Shehnaz has emerged as the entertainer of this season, and whenever she is interacting with Shukla, fans love their camaraderie so much so that they have even coined a term for them - #Sidnaaz.

If you remember in one of the episodes, viewers were shown that Shehnaaz was giving a massage to Sidharth at night when the latter complained of having pain in his body. Just like all of #Sidnaaz fans were ecstatic to see this clip, Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh, too was happy to see their camaraderie and he took to Twitter to declare that there's nothing but love between the two of them. He also shared how Sidharth doesn't confess or admit his feelings but Shehnaz is more like 'Sholay Ki Basanti'. Vindu tweeted, 'Shehnaaz massaging Sid’s legs at night. Dono main pyar hai, haan hai! A true #SidNaaz Moment! Bus Sid bol nahin raha hai dil ki batein aur apni Shehnaaz Sholay ki Basanti hai bol neh main! #BB13…'



Credits: Pinkvilla