Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh slams Rashami Desai for instigating Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Along with fans, many ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. One such ex-contestant is Vindu Dara Singh. He has been sharing his opinion on the show on social media. And now, he has once again shared his view. He has basically criticised Rashami Desai for instigating Sidharth Shukla in an unrelated fight.

Well, one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 was a huge shock for housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnnaz Gill’s fans. In the rage of anger, Shehnaaz slapped Sidharth and threw a chhapal at him after he poked fun at her by having a conversation with Mahira Sharma. Later a similar scenario was witnessed taking place between the ex lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli in the house. As their fight escalated to an extreme level of aggression, Rashami Desai tried to drag Sidharth Shukla in it, who was merely playing a messenger.

Now this move of Rashami has got BB3 winner Vindu Dara Singh slamming her. The former BB winner in his tweet mentioned how Rashami was provoking him in the fight which was not pertaining to him from any angle. Luckily the actor doesn’t fall for it. Further, he also mentioned in his tweet that, that’s how she might have instigated him in the past as well. Vindu also praised the show’s host Salman Khan for schooling Rashami when she passed remarks on the show’s crew member in the recent times.

Vindu's tweet slamming Rashami read, “Rashmi tried her best to include Sidharth in between a fight which he had nothing to do On a open evident issue if she can instigate others against Sid than we can only imagine what she has done in the past Bhai neh accha bajaya Abt her comments on the cameraman! #RashamiDesai”

