Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh supports Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 09:32 PM

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Along with fans, ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. Bigg Boss season 3 winner, Vindu Dara Singh, has been pretty vocal on the goings on in the show. While he has been rooting for Sidharth Shukla from the very beginning, he hasn’t been very kind to the other contestants. Possibly after seeing last night’s episode and the precap to tonight’s episode, Vindu lashed out at Arhaan Khan. He mocked his attempt at fighting with Sidharth Shukla in a series of tweets he shared on his micro blogging site’s account.

His first tweet supported the lone-wolf Sidharth Shukla, “Ghar ke andhar bhi Jhund Vs Sidharth And ghar keh bahar bhi Jhund Vs Sidharth’s Fans! And they have the cheek to say they are alone (outside) as well!”

