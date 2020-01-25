Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh tells The Khabri to delete tweets

MUMBAI: Dolly Bindra and The Khabri, who is an ardent Bigg Boss follower, had a huge Twitter fight recently. The latter, whose real name is Sameer Malik, keeps a track of what’s happening inside and gives spoilers on his Twitter page.

It began with The Khabri putting up a tweet that said Dolly Bindra is in support of Sidharth Shukla, and what followed next was a big fight. Dolly didn’t like the fact that he tagged her in his post, and over some tweets followed by a phone call, the two exchanged some unpleasant words.

Eventually, Dolly put up a tweet thanking the Mumbai Police and even announced that The Khabri had deleted the tweets and the YouTube uploads (he had put up the audio file of their phone conversation on the platform).

It seems that both of them received calls from the cops. Vindu Dara Singh who was responsible for the deletion in question. The Khabri called him and told him what had happened.

Vindu told him to calm down and delete the tweets.

Credits: SpotboyE