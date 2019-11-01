Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aaditya Singh to enter the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

With the show nearing its first finale, the competition has toughened and the dram has escalated. The show will soon witness entry of wild card entrants- Hindustani Bhau, Shafali Zariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav and Tehseen Poonawala.

Not just them but speculations of some celebrities entering the show are also rife. Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurrana and Arhaan Khan are also said to be entering the show as wild card contestants. Now, according to a report in India Forums, actor Vishal Aaditya Singh might also enter the house as wild card. Vishal who was recently seen in Star Plus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye with his ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli might enter the house. Vishal-Madhurima’s Jodi has been the talk of the season of Nach Baliye.

When the portal contacted him, Vishal confirmed being approached and said “Talks are still on, nothing is confirmed yet.”