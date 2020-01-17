Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh to have a MAJOR FIGHT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and have become the talk of the town and the credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

While the highlight of this week is contestants meeting their family members, Vishal and Madhurima’s fight has also raised many eyebrows. Several contestants have sided up with Vishal in the fight while some feel Madhurima Tuli crossed her limits by hitting Vishal with a pan.

In the upcoming episodes, Vishal will be seen discussing the topic with other inmates including Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh wherein Arti will put across a point that Vishal and Madhurima both does not regret for the behaviour. Arti’s statement will make Vishal super angry and he will claim that Arti does not have any topic of her own, she just jumps into other contestants’ topic. Arti will then say that Vishal is too confused to decide if he wants to stay in the show or not.

Asim will be seen supporting Vishal and asking Arti to not pass hurtful comments.

