Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's sizzling romance

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were last seen in Nach Baliye 9 and are currently locked in the BB house.

While they have had some very ugly fights on the show, it looks like they are both warming up to each other now.

Over the last few days, we saw Madhurima and Vishal share some really sweet moments on the show, and it is great to see them starting to become cordial with each other.

It was only a few days ago that we saw Madhurima and Vishal stealing a steamy kiss under the blanket and Madhurima also said that the makers got them on this show perhaps because Bigg Boss wanted them to give a second chance to their relationship. Now, in last night’s episode, the housemates woke up to the song ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’. The couple again shared a few cosy moments after they woke up. The two were seen cuddling together.

Take a look at the video.

Credits: SpotboyE