News

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s fans upset as voting lines for him close three hours before others

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 11:11 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air. 

Popular television actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also seen on the show, and for long he was called the weak contestant of Bigg Boss 13, but in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan stated that he received more than Rashami Desai. With all the confusion and drama he creates in the house, his fans have voted for him. But here comes the shocker. Fans feel that Bigg Boss 13 is being biased towards Vishal. 

As per fans, the voting lines for Vishal are getting shut three hours before all the other contestants. Voting lines for Vishal close at 10 while for rest of the celebrities like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and others, lines will close at 1 am. 

Taking to social media, a fan posted screen shot of the show and wrote, "Aap ise post kr skte ho please support #VishalAadityaSingh ye kese 3 ghante pehle vishal ki voting line close kr skte h other 3 contents ko chose or explan #VoteForVishal." On this, his followers are even asking for a ban on the show. While there is a possibility that the timing mentioned is as per EST easter time. 

Take a look below. 

   

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs)

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days