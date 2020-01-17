News

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s friend Ashish Sharma extends supports to him; says Madhurima Tuli’s behaviour is CRIMINAL

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Jan 2020 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and have become the talk of the town and the credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

While the highlight of this week is contestants meeting their family members, Vishal and Madhurima’s fight has also raised many eyebrows. Several contestants have sided up with Vishal in the fight while some feel Madhurima Tuli crossed her limits by hitting Vishal with a pan.

Vishal Aditya Singh’s close friend Ashish Sharma took to Instagram to extend support to him and expressed his feelings on the matter. In a seven pages long note, Ashish mentioned that Vishal expressed that he was molested in a young age, Madhurima was attacking on the same incident by calling him “bhenji”. He also mentioned that hitting someone with so much rage is criminal. He wrote, “If Vishal gets the worst out of her, she should stay away for her own good, it can dangerously be harmful for her”.

He concluded his note by writing, “Voilence is violence, no matter who does it, I stand with Vishal on this, I stand with whats right, I stand with equality, and that means in good or bad everything, a woman is eually wrong in violence as a man”.

Whom do you support among Vishal and Madhurima? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh, Ashish Sharma, Madhurima Tuli, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days