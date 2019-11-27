Bigg Boss 13: Vishal and Hindustani Bhau have a major showdown

MUMBAI: Things are heating up in the Bigg Boss house again! We have seen fights among almost all the members of the house, even good friends Sid and Asim as well as Paras and Mahira.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

In a recent promo released by the makers, Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhau get into an ugly verbal war during the BB college task. All this happens in the dining area, where Hindustani Bhau is eating food and Vishal Aditya Singh shouts and tells him he should mind his language and speak respectfully. Vishal also added that he should control his anger. Pointing fingers at Bhau, Vishal says that even he can show his furious side when the need arises, so he must get a hang of his anger.

Have a look.

Vishal's loud behaviour, does not go down well with Hindustani Bhau, who angrily leaves food and goes to have a man-to-man talk with Vishal. Bhau screams at Vishal to stop poking him and behaving so aggressively. To which, Vishal says you should first mind your behaviour, and both enter into a heated argument.

Well, the house is not an easy one to stay in, given that contestants are completely isolated from the outside world. So tempers are bound to rise. Whom do you support in this fight?

Credits: Pinkvilla