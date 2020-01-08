Bigg Boss 13: Vishal and Madhurima kiss and make up

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss has constantly stayed in the news. It is filled with ugly fights, physical and verbal abuse, and controversies.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, who have dated each other in the past, have been getting into ugly fights with each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In the recent episode, things turned so bad between the two that Madhurima went all aggressive and hit Vishal with her slipper. Vishal couldn't take the insult and fumed with anger.

He asked Bigg Boss to take a strict action against Madhu and even demanded to throw her out of the house. However, BB did not give into his demands and nominated Madhu for 2 weeks as a part of punishment.

After loads of discussions and conversations, Madhurima and Vishal finally sorted out their differences and got back to normal terms. Not only this, they were even seen getting close, hugging, and kissing each other. Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala, who were witnessing Madhu and Vishal's patch-up, called them fake. Sidharth goes on to tell Shefali that the duo is extremely fake and they are only making a big joke of themselves. Taking a dig at their equation, Sidharth tells that it was only some hours ago that Vishal wanted to throw her out and now they're embracing each other.

Credits: Pinkvilla