News

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal cheats in task; declares Shehnaaz as winner

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: The dynamics between the contestants keep changing in the BB house. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently had a major fallout. Sidharth also saved Arti Singh during the nominations, leaving Sana very upset. Now, after the nomination task, comes the captaincy task, and it looks like sanchaalak Vishal Aditya Singh has cheated in it.
The promo shows Vishal announcing that Shefali Jariwala is out of the task, which elicits a shocked reaction from Mahira Sharma and Sidharth. They then argue, but Vishal says that his decision is final since he is the sanchaalak. He then declares Shehnaaz the winner of the round, after which Asim and Shehnaaz are seen doing a celebratory dance.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BIGGBOSS13 SPY (@biggboss13spy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

However, this did not go down well with Bigg Boss who rebuked Vishal Aditya Singh and said that he has lied and misused his power. He also called Vishal the most confused sanchaalak ever and cancelled any further immunity task for him.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar...

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar lend support to FWICE's initiative to help film industry workers
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days