Bigg Boss 13: Vishal, Kunal, Mahira and Aakash’s ugly spat

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana is presently in news for her re-entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The reality show is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, and Himanshi’s equation with Asim Riaz is one of the major highlights of the TV series.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. Her equation with Asim has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi. Now, things have changed for both of them as Himanshi has re-entered the house for him for the 'Connections Week’.

Asim is head over heels in love with Himanshi but she appears to be a bit reluctant. Rashami and Vikas notice this and confront Himanshi. They ask her to be clear with her thoughts and have a conversation with Asim. Vikas feels that Asim's emotions are impacting his game and since she is the only one who he trusts, she should make him understand his priorities. Affected by the conversations, Himanshi opens up to Rashami and reveals that someone close to Asim has asked her not to confess her love to him.

While everyone in the house is trying to fix each other’s love life, Himanshi takes the lead and reveals the conversation she had with Arhaan outside the house. She says that Arhaan cried and justified his side of the story. He said if Rashami had to be friends with Sidharth after his exit, all his efforts of taking a stand for her went in vain. Later in the day, an argument breaks out between Vishal, Mahira and Vishal’s brother Kunal. Standing up for his brother, Vishal confronts Mahira and warns her not to misbehave with Kunal. Miffed by this, Mahira further provokes Vishal when Kunal makes a comment directed at Mahira’s father. This turns the argument into an ugly battle between Vishal, Kunal, Mahira, and Aakash (Mahira’s brother).

It will be interesting to know what will happen next. What do you think about the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHy3mvMXPX8)

Credits: Pinkvilla