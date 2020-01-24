Bigg Boss 13: Vishal tells Asim that Himanshi's breakup is not his fault

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz fell in love with Himanshi Khurana soon after she entered the show. Even though Himanshi had a boyfriend outside the house, she couldn't resist falling for Asim. Though she never confessed her feelings for him, her antics gave away everything. Now that she is out of the house, her boyfriend Chow broke up with her. Salman Khan brought this topic up on Weekend Ka Vaar and informed Asim of the same. He indirectly accused Asim of coming in the way of Himanshi and Chow. Now, in an unseen undekha video of Bigg Boss 13, we see Asim talking about the same with Vishal Aditya Singh.

The footage seems to be that of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman brought up the topic of Himanshi Khurana. In the video we see Asim and Vishal having a conversation with the latter trying to make the former understand that it is not his fault that Chow broke up with her. Vishal says that one can develop feelings for anyone, anytime and that Asim shouldn't be accused of this. Asim without any fear accepts that he loves Himanshi.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE