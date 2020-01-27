Bigg Boss 13: Vishal's brother calls out the makers for being biased

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss took action against Vishal Aditya Singh and scolded him for cheating as a sanchalak during a task and announcing Shehnaaz Gill a winner, in an interview, his bother Kunal Singh said that he thinks the season 13 of Bigg Boss is biased because many contestants apart from Vishal have cheated as sanchalak earlier.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan announced that Vishal is safe and has managed to garner more votes than Rashami Desai as well. Now, speaking with IndianExpress.com, the actor's brother Kunal Singh spoke about how disappointed he is with the way things are turning out for Vishal. Talking about the task where Vishal cheated as a sanchalak and was then rebuked by Bigg Boss, Kunal Singh mentioned how he finds it unfair as earlier Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz had also cheated in the task but they were not pulled up.

Reacting to the decision taken against his brother, Kunal Singh questioned why Bigg Boss suddenly became strict with the rules. Referring to this season being biased, Kunal said, 'I don’t know what would be the exact punishment but all this makes it seem that the season is biased.'

Credits: SpotboyE