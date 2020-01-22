Bigg Boss 13: VJ Andy asks why Sidharth-pushing-Asim footage was not shown

MUMBAI: Along with the audience, a lot of celebrities and ex Bigg Boss contestants are voicing their opinion on several happenings in Bigg Boss 13.

After Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got violent in the house yet again during a task, BB7 contestant VJ Andy has questioned the makers. VJ Andy in his tweet has asked for the reason behind editing out the footage of Sidharth turning violent and pushing Asim during the recent task.

His tweets read, 'Despite of whatever @imrealasim did in @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla cannot push him violently! Why is it edited out of the telecast? If it’s that bad that it couldn’t be shown, then maybe the #AsimRiaz fans have the right to trend; #StopVIOLENCEAgainstAsim #JusticeForAsim'.

He further continued in his tweets asking the makers if it was that bad, then Asim’s fans trending and supporting him makes sense.

Replying to Andy’s tweet, a fan termed him as a poll master for taking a stand for Asim. The tweet read, 'Thank you pollmaster andy sir :)#JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim.' One of the Twitter users also took Andy in flashback by recalling how Andy was also the target of such violence in the house during the 7th season. The tweet read, 'Thank you Andy, even you were one of the victim of violence in s7 but with all due respect that was nothing compared to what Asim is going through. Season was also not biased.'

Well, what is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE