Bigg Boss 13: War of words between Mahhi Vij and Rashami Desai fans; Rashami’s PR team reacts

MUMBAI: After entertaining audience, the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its finale. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who is going to win this season. Fans as well as celebs are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant.

In fact, some fans are supporting in such a way that they are not even minding bashing other celebs and fans. Well, it looks like actress Mahhi Vij was among many others who faced the wrath for criticising Rashami Desai.

Mahhi too did not keep mum and took to her social media handle to bash Rashami Desai fans. She also called them as some negative pr machines and managers for writing shit.

The actress wrote, “To all #RashmiDesai fans who are writing shit u r not fans u r machines pr managers who r negative,” followed with a thumbs down emoticon. Well, Rashami Desai’s official PR team was quick to take notice and respond. They corrected Mahhi by tweeting that they love and respect the actress and will never write anything negative about her, and as does Rashami Desai. Fans, too, criticised Mahhi for doubting their love and accused her of being Sana’s PR.

Rashami’s team tweeted, “Hi Mahi! If this is being hinted to the PR managers, so I’m extremely sorry would love to correct u here & tell u how much love& respect v have for u & we r nobody to do anything negative here when we know how much Rash loves u - Jeevita & Nidhi (#TeamRD).”

Take a look below.

Hi Mahi! If this is being hinted to the PR managers,so I’m extreamly sorry would love to correct u here & tell u how much love& respect v have for u &we r nobody to do anything negative here when we know how much Rash loves u - Jeevita & Nidhi (#TeamRD) — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 13, 2020

What do you think about the same? And who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.