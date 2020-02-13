Bigg Boss 13: Was it Shehnaaz's game plan to get close to Sidharth to win the show? Find out what fans have to say

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens. Amidst the drama, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have always made headlines for their equation.

All through the show, the audiences have witnessed the brewing romance between the two. While fans have been going crazy about their most loved pair SidNaaz, the viewers have seen a lot of ups and down between Sidharth and Shehnaaz also. As Shehnaaz has been hitting headlines for her growing closeness to Sidharth, SpotboyE.com held out a poll on social media asking fans if they think that Shehnaaz getting close to Sidharth was all part of her game plan.

The portal held out a Bigg Boss 13 Poll on Twitter and questioned fans about SidNaaz and their close bond. The website tweeted, “POLL! #ShehnaazGill getting close to #SidharthShukla was all a part of her game plan, what do you think? #BiggBoss | #AsliFans | #SidharthKeAsliFans | #ShehnazKeAsliFans | #RashamiDesai | #AsimRiaz | @TeamSidharthFC| @TMShehnaaz | @HerdHUSH | @shehnaazshineFC | #BB13.”

Responding to the poll’s question, 37.3% of fans think that yes, obviously, Shehnaaz Gill getting close to Sidharth was all a part of her game plan, whereas, 62.7% of fans think that Shehnaaz getting close to Sidharth was not at all a part of her game plan. As Shehnaaz’s fans trust her a lot, in a total of 4, 451 votes, a majority of fans think that Shehnaaz getting close to Sidharth was not at all a part of her game plan.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credit: SpotboyE.com