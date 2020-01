Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar to be replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: The makers of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are leaving no stone unturned to pique the interest of the viewers. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and has been filmed in Bulgaria. It features famous celebrities participating as contestants. Colors TV took to their social media to share a promo video where Rohit Shetty gives fans a glimpse of Darr Ki University, while Karishma Tanna experiences fear to the next level.

On Twitter, Colors TV shared an interesting and spine chilling from the adventure-based reality show and tweeted, 'PC mein PhD karne ka time aa gaya hai. Jaldi ho jaiye daakhil Darr ki University mein, Professor @iamrohitshetty ke saath. #KKK10, jald sirf #Colors par. @KARISHMAK_TANNA.'

