Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shefali Zariwala faces the wrath of Salman's anger, meanwhile he asks Asim Riaz to walk out of the house

MUMBAI: The weekend is here and so is the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 13 where Salman Khan discusses everything that happens inside the house throughout the week.

While many things happened last week, Salman has lots to say to the contestants which will leave them embarrassed and upset.

With the captaincy task helmed by Shefali Jariwala, Salma blasts the actress for being biased. Shefali with nothing left to say had to keep quiet and listen to Salman for her rongdoings.

Meanwhile, Salman took a class of both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who are constantly seen fighting and creating unnecessary negativity in the house.

We have all seen both of these actors getting physical by pushing each other and bad-mouthing on national television. Salman has taunted both of them for the same.

Riaz who was not ready to listen to Salman was asked by the superstar to walk out of the house.

Will Riaz be evicted from the house this week because of Salman? What do you think? tell us in the comments.