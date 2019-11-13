Bigg Boss 13: When Himanshi Khurana called herself 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai' in Salman Khan’s show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.





During the weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan, a noteworthy thing happened. Well, this time around, Aishwarya Rai's name popped up during a conversation. But Salman Khan for once was left speechless when Himanshi Khurana called herself 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai'. Salman Khan went silent for a few seconds before he reacted and that made everyone laugh a bit.



Salman Khan fondly refers Shehnaaz Gill as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif and on Weekend Ka Vaar he asked Himanshi Khurana, what do people call her in the state. She stated that people generally compare her with Aishwarya Rai. For a few seconds, there was pin-drop silence as Salman went tight-lipped until Hindustani Bhau broke into light laughter. The entire house laughed a little. Salman, however, did not drag this topic much and soon went on to say that one should not compare looks.



Take a look below: