News

Bigg Boss 13: When Himanshi Khurana called herself 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai' in Salman Khan’s show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.  
 

During the weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan, a noteworthy thing happened. Well, this time around, Aishwarya Rai's name popped up during a conversation. But Salman Khan for once was left speechless when Himanshi Khurana called herself 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai'. Salman Khan went silent for a few seconds before he reacted and that made everyone laugh a bit. 


Salman Khan fondly refers Shehnaaz Gill as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif and on Weekend Ka Vaar he asked Himanshi Khurana, what do people call her in the state. She stated that people generally compare her with Aishwarya Rai. For a few seconds, there was pin-drop silence as Salman went tight-lipped until Hindustani Bhau broke into light laughter. The entire house laughed a little. Salman, however, did not drag this topic much and soon went on to say that one should not compare looks. 

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 13, Kamya Punjabi, Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days