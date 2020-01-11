Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami confronted Shehnaaz about her feelings for Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes. Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute bonding are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The two have become the talk of town. Their frequent little fights and fun banters often catch the attention of the audiences and the housemates. Recently, Rashami Desai confronted Shehnaaz about the latter’s feelings for Sidharth. She then draws a comparison of her love for Arhaan and tells Shehnaaz that the latter might have fallen in love with Sidharth. Later on, Rashami talks to her about her game inside the house. She is seen advising Shehnaaz to concentrate on her game and keep the other things (implying the latter’s feelings for Sidharth) to be solved outside the house.

What is your opinion on Rashami Desai’s advice for Shehnaaz Gill? Hit the comment section below.